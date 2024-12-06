Pushpa 2 was the most anticipated film of 2024, and it did not disappoint. Allu Arjun and Sukumar’s action thriller creates history at the Indian box office. As far as a comparison with Pushpa: The Rise is concerned, it has left its predecessor behind by a gigantic margin. Scroll below for a detailed comparison of day 1.

Pushpa: The Rise Box Office Day 1

The first installment was released on December 17, 2021. It opened to mixed reviews but managed to garner a whopping 45.45 crores in all languages in India. It made a good start in Hindi, with 3.33 crores coming in. The word-of-mouth grew, and Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Faasil starrer turned out to be a huge success in its lifetime.

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 1

The sequel enjoyed massive pre-release hype with the highest advance booking sales of all time. Pushpa 2 has made box office collections of 178 crores in India, all languages included. This means, Allu Arjun starrer has made an impressive 291% higher opening than its predecessor.

Pushpa: The Rise vs Pushpa 2: The Rule (Hindi) Day 1

The real game-changer was the Hindi language. Along with Telugu, the sequel also scored 50 crores+ on day 1 in Hindi. Compared to The Rise, the box office collections remained 2062% higher as 72 crores were garnered. Isn’t that mind-boggling? It is also to be noted that Pushpa 2 has surpassed Jawan, Pathaan, Stree 2, and all other Bollywood biggies to score the biggest opening of all time.

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

The action thriller is directed by Sukumar, who has also produced the film in association with Mythri Movie Makers. The ensemble cast features Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

The sequel is reportedly made on a budget of a whopping 800 crores, becoming the most expensive film made in India. It was released in theatres on December 5, 2024, and has scored the biggest Indian of all time in India.

