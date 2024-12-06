Pushpa 2 is on a spree of breaking records in only one day. After clocking the highest pre-sales and opening day, Allu Arjun starrer has achieved another milestone! It has surpassed Kalki 2898 AD, Jawan, Animal, and others to clock the highest ticket sales on BookMyShow in one hour. Scroll below for the latest box office update.

Creates history on BookMyShow

Pushpa 2: The Rule has become the first film in Indian cinema to have sold over 100K tickets on BookMyShow within one hour. As per the official update on the ticket booking platform, it has made ticket sales of 101.43K in the short time span.

Previously, Kalki 2898 AD held the record for highest ticket sales on BMS within one hour, selling 96K tickets. Pushpa 2 has now toppled it along with Jawan, Animal, Tiger 3, and other Indian biggies.

Take a look at the top 5 ticket sales on BMS within 1 hour:

Pushpa 2: The Rule: 101.43K Kalki 2898 AD: 96K Jawan: 86K Leo: 83K Animal: 80K

Tiger 3 out of the top 5

Along with creating history, Allu Arjun starrer has also pushed Salman Khan led Tiger 3 out of the top 5. It had sold 66K tickets in one hour on BookMyShow.

Pushpa 2 Box Office

Sukumar’s directorial was released on December 5, 2024. Despite the delays, the wait was worth it, as the film boasts a strong cast performance, a thrilling storyline, and high-octane action sequences. As per the early estimates, Pushpa 2 has earned around 160 crores on the opening day in India (all languages included). It has broken several records at the box office, including the highest pre-sales of all time and the biggest opening day ever.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking: Topples Salaar With 70% Higher Pre-Sales, Allu Arjun Continues Wildfire Mode!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News