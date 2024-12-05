Pushpa 2 scored an earth-shattering opening day at the Indian box office. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil starrer released on a working Thursday. Despite any festive holiday, the action thriller has recorded history with its day 1 collection. Scroll below for early estimates and 3 big records it has registered!

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5, 2024. The critics reviews were highly positive, which boosted the word-of-mouth immensely. It had already recorded history by beating KGF Chapter 2 and clocking the highest pre-sales in India. The streak of success now continues as it surpasses all expectations on the opening day.

Early Estimates Day 1

As per the early trends, Pushpa 2 has made box office collections in the range of 158-162 crores on day 1 (all languages included). Allu Arjun mania was viral throughout the day as the occupancy remained strong, especially in leading markets like Telangana, Assam, and Odisha. With the initiation of the weekend tomorrow, only sky is now the limit for this action thriller!

Here’s a look at 3 box office records registered by Pushpa 2 on opening day:

The biggest opening of all time in India

Pushpa 2: The Rule has surpassed SS Rajamouli led RRR to clock the biggest opening of all time in India. Ram Charan & Jr NTR led historical action drama had accumulated 134 crores on day 1. Sukumar’s directorial has crossed that milestone by a huge margin!

It is also the first time an Indian film has crossed 150 crore in the domestic market.

Hindi + Telugu dhamaka!

For the first time in the history of Indian cinema, two languages have scored earnings of over 50 crores each. Allu Arjun’s film has scored box office collections of 50 crores net in both Hindi and Telugu.

Fourth 100 crore+ opener in India

Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna & Fahadh Faasil’s biggie has become the fourth film to cross 100 crore mark on day 1 in India. Previously, only RRR (134 crores), Baahubali 2 (121 crores), and KGF Chapter 2 (116 crores) have entered the coveted club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Movie Review: Allu Arjun’s Wildfire Act Transcends Into A Massy Volcano But This One Has A Few Misses Too!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News