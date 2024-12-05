Allu Arjun and Sukumar have truly lived upto the expectations. The most anticipated film of 2024, Pushpa 2, has arrived in theatres today. And the box office will indeed be set on fire because the early reviews have been highly favorable. Even before its big release, The Rule has created history by clocking in the highest advance booking sales in India. Scroll below for the latest update!

Pushpa 2: The Rule also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the leading roles. As the team delivers a worthy performance, word-of-mouth is spreading like wildfire. Many have declared it a “blockbuster,” including the audience and critics.

Advance Booking Day 1 (Final Update)

As per Sacnilk, Pushpa 2 has registered an advance booking collection of 91.24 crores gross (excluding blocked seats) in India. Telugu (2D) is the best-performing screen, contributing 46.80 crores in pre-sales alone. The other leading languages include Hindi in 2D format (36 crores+), Tamil 2D (36 crores+) and Tamil 2D (33 crores+). Around 0.31 crore tickets have been sold so far across the nation.

Pushpa 2 has recorded history with the highest pre-sales for day 1 in India. It has pushed Kalki 2898 AD out of the top 5 advance bookings of all time.

Check out the highest advance booking sales in India below:

Pushpa 2: 91.24 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 80.50 crores Baahubali 2 – 80 crores Pushpa 2 – 64.10 crores (1 day to go) RRR – 59 crores

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Allu Arjun starrer is one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. It is reportedly mounted on a whopping budget of 500 crores. The action thriller is also one of the longest Indian films made, with a runtime of over 200 minutes.

The supporting cast features Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres worldwide on December 5, 2024.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Pushpa 2 Joins KGF Chapter 2, Leo & Others To Cross 100 Crores’ Advance Booking For Day 1!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News