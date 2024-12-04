Moana 2 is still in a rampage mode as it continues to hold its #1 spot at the domestic box office, and globally, the film has crossed a significant milestone in under seven days. It has already beaten Will Smith starrer Bad Boys: Ride or Die’s global haul. Scroll below for the deets.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die was released in June this year and is the fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise. The film was directed by Adil & Bilall. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence reprised their roles from the previous films. The Disney sequel recorded the second biggest three-day weekend at the US box office and still shattering several records daily.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reported Moana 2 stayed put #1 and collected a strong $5.8 million on the first Monday. It scored the biggest Monday, Cyber Monday ever, dropping -83.2% from Sunday. It has reached a $231.3 million cume at the US box office. It is expected to hit $250 million on Thursday and $300 million by Sunday.

Moana 2 also remained strong at the international box office. It collected $9.5 million on its first Monday. The report compared it with Inside Out 2’s first Monday gross, and the Inside Out sequel collected double that, raking in $19.6 million overseas. The Dwayne Johnson starrer has reached a $173.3 million overseas cume after its Monday cume. Allied with its $231.2 million domestic cume, the film has reached $404.5 million worldwide.

Bad Boys: Ride of Die collected $404,522,671 globally, whereas Moana 2’s latest global cume stands at $404,601,777. Moana’s sequel is now the ninth highest-grossing film of 2024, beating Bad Boys: Ride of Die’s haul. It’s biggest competition is Ariana Grande starrer Wicked.

Moana 2 was released in the theatres on November 29.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Gladiator II Box Office (Worldwide): Becomes Denzel Washington’s Highest-Grossing Film Ever!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News