Heretic is focused on its box office goals as it sets a new record with its domestic gross this weekend. The film is headlined by Hugh Grant, who is best known for his romantic movies. However, he has been taking adverse roles in the last few years, and the actor also enjoys playing such roles. Scroll below for more.

It is noteworthy as the cinemas are filled with major tentpole movies. Amidst that, Hugh’s film achieved a remarkable feat, which boosts the confidence of filmmakers who create small-budget movies. Horror movies have been performing well this year, and some of them include Smile 2, Terrifier 3, Alien: Romulus, and more. Grant’s film is an American psychological horror film by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods. The film’s cast includes Sophie Thatcher, Chloe East, and Topher Grace.

It has been distributed by A24 in the US, and according to Luiz Fernando’s report, despite losing 962 theatres this weekend, Heretic managed to earn a modest $957K on its 4th weekend. It experienced a drop of -57.3% at the US box office, and with that, the film reached $26.8 million cume in North America. With this domestic cume, the film entered the top 10 highest-grossing horror movies of 2024 at the US box office. According to Collider’s report via Screen Rant, the horror flick has beaten movies like Abigail, The First Omen, and The Watchers to achieve this mean feat.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, the Hugh Grant-led R-rated horror flick collected $9.94 million overseas. Allied with the $26.82 million domestic cume, the film has surpassed the $30 million mark and now stands at a $36.76 million global cume.

Heretic is reportedly eyeing a $28 million to $30 million run in the United States. The film was awarded with a C+ on CinemaScore. The story revolves around two young religious women who are drawn into a cat-and-mouse game in a strange man’s house. Grant plays a reclusive man but is more dangerous than he seems.

It premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September this year and was released in the US by A24 on November 8.

