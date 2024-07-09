Abigail On OTT: Here’s When & Where To Watch The Hit Horror Film Online

After keeping the audience on the edge of their seats in the theatres, Abigail is arriving in your living rooms! The hit horror film, which had its theatrical premiere in Spring of this year, is finally getting a streaming release.

Abigail tells the story of a group of would-be kidnappers who abduct Abigail, the 12-year-old daughter of an underworld mafia, and keep her in an isolated mansion, only to realise that they have kidnapped a sinister being and no ordinary girl.

Abigail Streaming Release Date and Platform Confirmed

Abigail is all set to have its streaming premiere on Peacock on Friday, July 19th, 2024, exactly three months after its theatrical release, which took place on April 19th. Shortly after debuting in cinemas, the film was also released digitally on May 7th. The R-rated film has a runtime of 1 hour and 49 minutes.

Abigail will be exclusively available on Peacock for streaming, so you need to subscribe to the platform to enjoy the film from the comfort of your home. The platform offers two types of subscription plans: an ads-supported plan at $5.99 per month or $59.99 per year and an ads-free plan at $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year.

Abigail was a Commercial and Critical Success

Abigail received critical acclaim and audiences’ love upon its theatrical release in April. Made on a budget of $28 million, the film earned over $42 million at the global box office. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 82%, the film has been lauded as one of the year’s best horror flicks.

“After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl,” reads the official synopsis of the film.

Abigail is directed by the duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who earlier directed Scream 5 and 6. The film stars Alisha Weir, Melissa Barrera, Kathryn Newton, Will Catlett, Dan Stevens, Giancarlo Esposito, Kevin Durand, Matthew Goode, and the late Angus Cloud.

