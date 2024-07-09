Turbo Gears Up For OTT Release: Can Mammootty's Film Find Success Online?

Mammootty’s Turbo generated significant hype before its theatrical release but did not quite live up to the pre-release buzz. For some unknown reason, the film won’t be available on OTT immediately after its theatrical run; we must wait another month. However, we have verified information about the OTT platform and the release month.

OTT Release Details of Turbo

While we don’t have an exact date, Sony Liv has confirmed that they will start streaming Turbo in August 2024. The film will be dubbed in several languages other than the original Malayalam, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. The status of the Arabic dubbed version is still unknown.

Sony Liv has also released a trailer in Hindi:

Plot of Turbo

Turbo follows the story of Turbo Jose, played by Mammootty, a troublemaker in his hometown. When he discovers that his friend Jerry’s girlfriend, Indulekha, is being held captive by her family, who orchestrated an attack on Jerry to force him away, Turbo Jose steps in to help. He assists Indulekha in escaping from her family, but when they reach Jerry, he denies knowing her. As a result, Turbo Jose becomes wanted for kidnapping and attacking Indulekha’s family. To escape the heat, he relocates to Chennai. There, as Indulekha and Jerry work at different banks, Jerry uncovers a massive conspiracy involving Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram, played by Raj B. Shetty.

Cast and Crew of Turbo

Directed by Vysakh, with Mammootty starring in the lead role, Turbo is penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas. The cast also includes Telugu actor Sunil and Kannada actor Raj B. Shetty. Anjana Jayaprakash and Alexander Prasanth portray significant characters, while Christo Xavier handles the musical compositions. Produced under Mammootty’s banner, Mammootty Kampany, Turbo will be distributed through Dulquer Salmaan’s production house, Wayfarer Films. Vishnu Sarma oversees the cinematography, and Shameer Muhammed oversees the editing.

Cast and Crew Performance of Turbo

Mammootty delivers a commendable performance as Turbo Jose, excelling in the fight sequences despite being in his early 70s. Raj B. Shetty impresses with his intimidating presence as Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram, though his physicality doesn’t quite match Mammootty’s as an equal adversary. Anjana Jayaprakash is miscast in her role, failing to convey the existential dread and severity of her character’s situation. Her performance doesn’t evoke the dread, fear, or anticipation of the unknown that the character requires. Sunil’s character, Auto Billa, intended as comic relief and a spoof of Don Vito Corleone from Hollywood’s The Godfather franchise, ends up being a cringe-worthy element.

Box-Office Performance of Turbo

Turbo failed to achieve the desired result in theaters from a purely financial standpoint. The film’s worldwide gross collection stands at INR 72.55 crore against a budget of INR 70 crore. It’s important to understand that the 72.55 crore figure represents gross earnings, not net profit, indicating the film incurred a loss during its theatrical run. According to our analyst, Turbo incurred a loss of 50.90%. While INR 72 crore is a respectable figure for a Malayalam movie, it is still considered a flop.

