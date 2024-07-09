Kill Box Office Collection Day 4: Defies Rain & Expectations On 1st Monday; Positive Buzz Fuels Ticket Sales

Despite facing challenges from heavy downpours that lashed Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra, action thriller Kill has managed to surprise audiences and deliver a strong performance at the box office in its first week. Keep reading to know more!

The film sprung a positive twist on its fourth day, Monday, by collecting nearly as much as it did on its opening day, Friday. Impressively, Kill even managed to sell more tickets on Monday compared to Friday, indicating a powerful word-of-mouth buzz that’s spreading quickly.

This positive trend is further bolstered by occupancy rates. While Friday’s opening saw a 12% occupancy rate, Kill managed to significantly improve on that number by Monday, recording a much higher 16% occupancy, indicating a growing audience interest fueled by positive word-of-mouth.

Maintaining this trajectory is crucial for Kill to keep its momentum going through the remaining weekdays. Kill raked in a total of 1.35 crore on Friday, 2.20 crore on Saturday, and 2.70 crore on Sunday. Monday saw the film hold strong, collecting nearly 1.30 crore, bringing its total week one collection to a commendable 7.55 crore.

Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, Kill stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Tanya Maniktala.

Bhat, experienced a rollercoaster of emotions before the film’s Indian release. Even before the Friday premiere, incredible news arrived: a Hollywood remake of Kill, produced by none other than John Wick director Chad Stahelski! Koimoi spoke with Bhat about this unexpected turn of events.

Bhat confessed to initial anxieties. Last year’s Toronto premiere, in the Midnight Madness section, was his first time seeing Kill with a large audience (1100 people). During the screening, he fixated on every perceived flaw, convinced the film wouldn’t resonate. “I started sinking into the sea,” he recalled, fearing audience scorn.

However, a shift occurred within 20 minutes. The audience responded to the action and emotions, giving Bhat a glimmer of hope. By the end, a standing ovation confirmed their acceptance. “It was a surreal moment,” Bhat admitted. “Now, 87Eleven is remaking Kill in English? This is unheard of! We usually see the reverse. It’s a huge honor to have the first Hindi film get a Hollywood action remake, especially from the John Wick director!”

The Hollywood deal cemented Bhat’s journey from initial anxiety to immense pride.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

