Maharaja At The Worldwide Box Office (After 24 Days): Vijay Sethupathi's 50th Film Earns Near 250% ROI; To Conclude Theatrical Run On High Note

Vijay Sethupathi’s landmark 50th film, Maharaja, continues its impressive run at the box office, crossing the coveted 100 crore mark worldwide in its fourth week. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the film has garnered a positive audience reception and continues to hold strong despite facing competition. Keep reading to know more!

How Maharaja Maintained Steady Domestic Performance

Maharaja opened strong with a collection of 38.9 crore in its first week. It maintained a healthy pace, collecting 23.45 crore in the second week. While the film faced increased competition from Kalki 2898 AD in its third week, it still managed to collect a decent 5.42 crore.

In its fourth weekend, Maharaja collected 0.42 crore on the fourth Friday, followed by 0.85 crore on Saturday, and an estimated 0.76 crore on Sunday. This brings the film’s total domestic net collection to a commendable 69.83 crore, translating to a gross domestic collection exceeding 82.39 crore.

How Maharaja’s Overseas Success Boosted Global Performance

Adding another feather to its cap, Maharaja has also performed exceptionally well overseas. The film has raked in an estimated 24 crore from international markets, pushing its worldwide collection past the coveted 100 crore mark, standing tall at a staggering 106.39 crore.

Vijay Sethupathi’s 50th Film Turned To Be A Profitable Venture

Produced with a budget of just 20 crore, Maharaja has emerged as a resounding financial success. The film has already earned a net profit of a whopping 49.83 crore, boasting a phenomenal return on investment (ROI) of 249.15%.

The initial box office craze for Maharaja may have died down, but the film continues to do well. It is scheduled to be released on OTT platforms earlier than planned by the makers (Read more). This means the film’s run at the box office will end this week. It’s expected to finish its theatrical run with earnings of around 110 crore. With its consistent performance, impressive profits, and crossing the 100 crore mark worldwide, Maharaja is set to make a big impact on the OTT charts.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories and updates!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Prabhas Beats Prabhas As His Epic Smashes Salaar’s 2.60 Crores, Scores Highest Footfalls Of 2024!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News