Maharaja On OTT: Here’s When & Where To Watch Vijay Sethupathi's Super-Hit Kollywood Film Of 2024

Just weeks after its theatrical debut, Vijay Sethupathi’s critically acclaimed film Maharaja is set to arrive on the OTT platform! Announced today, July 8, 2024, the film will begin streaming sooner than you would have expected!

Maharaja’s Plot:

Maharaja centres around a character played by Vijay Sethupathi, whose world crumbles when his wife is tragically killed in a truck accident. Miraculously, their young daughter survives, shielded by a metal trashcan they affectionately named Lakshmi.

Years later, when Lakshmi goes missing, a desperate search ensues, uncovering hidden motives and dark secrets.

Talented Ensemble:

Written and directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, ‘Maharaja’ features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Anurag Kashyap, Abhirami, Mamta Mohandas, Bharathiraja, Munishkanth, Nataraja Subramanian, Singampuli, Divya Bharathi, Aruldoss, Manigandan, Thenappan P.L., Vinod Sagar, and Sachana Namidass. It is produced by Jagadish Palanisamy and Sudhan, with music composed by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematography by Dinesh Purushothaman, and editing by Philomin Raj.

Box office result

Prior to its OTT release, Maharaja enjoyed a successful theatrical run. As of July 5, 2024, the film had amassed a global gross of 103.96 crore, far exceeding its production budget of 20 crore. This translates to a remarkable net profit of 47 crore and a staggering 238% return on investment. However, it’s worth noting that trade analysts observed increased competition from Kalki 2898 AD in its third week, potentially impacting further growth.

When & Where To Watch Maharaja On OTT

Today, July 8, 2024, Netflix surprised audiences with the announcement that ‘Maharaja’ will begin streaming on July 12, just 28 days after its theatrical release. Netflix also confirmed that the film will be available in dubbed versions in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Hindi, and the original Tamil language.

Trailer Of Maharaja:

