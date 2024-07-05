Marking a glorious achievement, Vijay Sethupathi’s landmark 50th film, Maharaja, has already crossed the prestigious 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Directed by Nithilan Swaminathan, the film continues to captivate audiences and maintain a steady run in theatres. Read further to know Maharaja’s worldwide box office collections after 21 days (3rd week).

Maharaja opened strong, amassing a commendable 38.9 crore net collection in its first week. The momentum continued in the second week, bringing in 23.45 crore net. However, the third-week collections dropped drastically, as the film faced tough competition from Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD. In its third week, Maharaja collected 5.42 crore net. This domestic performance translates to a net collection of 67.77 crore and a gross collection exceeding 79.96 crore within India.

Adding to its success story, Maharaja has also struck gold overseas. The film has garnered a remarkable 24 crore from international markets, propelling its worldwide collection past the coveted 100 crore mark at a staggering 103.96 crore.

Produced with a budget of just 20 crore, Maharaja has emerged as a phenomenal financial success story. The film has already earned a net profit of a whopping 47.77 crore, boasting a phenomenal return on investment (ROI) of a staggering 238.85%.

List of Top 10 Highest-Grossing Kollywood Films Of 2024

Maharaja: 103.96 crore Aranmanai 4: 99.53 crore Ayalaan: 76.41 crore Captain Miller: 67.99 crore Garudaan: 61.33 crore Lal Salaam: 33.65 crore Star: 25.92 crore Siren: 20.13 crore Rathnam: 18.08 crore Romeo: 9.91 crore

Starring alongside Anurag Kashyap, Abhirami, and Mamta Mohandas, Vijay Sethupathi delivers a powerful performance in Maharaja. The film has received positive reviews for its engaging storyline and strong performances.

While the initial box office frenzy might have subsided, Maharaja continues to hold its ground. The movie might run in a few select theatres in 4th week. With its consistent performance, impressive profit margins, and now the coveted 100 crore milestone crossed, Maharaja looks poised for continued success at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

