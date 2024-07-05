Kalki 2898 AD refuses to slow down even after selling over 2 crore tickets within the first week. Such footfalls reflect the appreciation the film has been getting from the audience, but this isn’t the end, as the film is aiming for bigger milestones in the coming days. In fact, the biggie will pick up more pace today onwards as it has entered the second weekend. Before it set the cash registers ringing during the weekend, let us inform you that the film has surpassed Baahubali: The Beginning at the Indian box office.

The Nag Ashwin directorial took an earth-shattering start in India by earning over 90 crores, missing the century by just a few crores. Just like every other front-loaded event film, the biggie witnessed a drop, but all thanks to the power of good content, it did really well on the following days and maintained splendid momentum.

Amid the ongoing NEET fiasco, the students’ organizations called for a bandh yesterday. As a result, Kalki 2898 AD saw a surge at the Indian box office. The growth was witnessed in the Telugu regions, resulting in a higher collection than Wednesday. As per early trends flowing in, the film raked in 24 crores on day 8, taking the estimated total to 423 crores net (all languages) at the Indian box office in the extended opening week of 8 days.

With this staggering sum, Kalki 2898 AD debuted in the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time at the Indian box office. It crossed the lifetime collection of Salaar (407 crores), 2.0 (408 crores), and Baahubali: The Beginning (418 crores), and has grabbed the 8th spot on the list. It even pushed Prabhas‘ own Salaar out of the list.

The next big target is surpassing Gadar 2’s 525.50 crores, which looks easily possible. It’ll be interesting to see if Kalki 2898 AD crosses Pathaan’s 543.22 crores and Animal’s 554 crores.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD At The Worldwide Box Office (After 8 Days): Prabhas To Get His Second 700 Crore Grosser After Baahubali 2 Today!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News