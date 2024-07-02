Over the years, Prabhas has established himself as a big force in Indian cinema. After his Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the actor has gained massive fan following across the globe. Considering the same, the makers are happily putting big money into his projects, and if we look at his filmography, all his films after the Baahubali franchise have been really huge in terms of scale and production value. Also, it’s not a surprise the superstar gets paid a hefty salary, as the box office result of Kalki 2898 AD is self-explanatory!

It’s true that after Baahubali 2, the actor struggled to deliver the success of his stature until Salaar. Whenever Prabhas’ name gets attached to a film, the expectations of trade and box office enthusiasts go sky-high. Unfortunately, he saw a struggling phase after Baahubali 2, and it continued until Salaar. Things changed with Salaar, but even before the biggie was released, the actor was receiving offers of big films, and that too with a lucrative paycheck.

Even though the exact number and the system of remuneration are not known, it is rumored that Prabhas’ salary is in the range of 150 crores for each film. The figure is really huge and seems too much. However, the makers are happily shedding the amount, and we think the superstar deserves it. The reason is simple – the pull of the Baahubali star makes him bankable!

During times when the film industry is plagued by exorbitant salaries of some undeserving actors, makers need to pay their stars depending upon the pull they enjoy during their initial days at the box office. In the longer run, it’s the content that decides the fate of the film, but during the opening weekend, it’s the pull of any star that fetches the maximum chunk of the business. By this logic, Prabhas emerges as the most bankable star.

If we talk about the opening weekend (3 days) business of Prabhas’ latest release, Kalki 2898 AD, the film raked in a staggering 218 crores at the Indian box office. His last film, Salaar, did a business of around 211 crores in the first 3 days. Even a film like Adipurush, which was surrounded by negativity, fetched 223 crores during the first weekend. This clearly indicates the star power of the superstar.

As we can see, Prabhas is able to give returns against his rumored 150 crores salary within the opening weekend, with an immense box office pull he enjoys. No wonder he walks away with a fat paycheck!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates & stories!

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Prabhas Ties With Aamir Khan To Become Only Indian Actor With Four 500 Crores+ Worldwide Grossers; Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan Are Way Behind!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News