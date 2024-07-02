After being in theatres for 25 days, Munjya has now entered the 100 Crore Club. The film had actually released on Thursday night on select shows but when it comes to full fledged release then it happened on Friday and from there, it has been 25 days since release. In fact the film could have achieved this feat over the weekend gone by itself but then Kalki 2898 AD (Hindi) happened on Thursday and that put a brake on the momentum.

Thankfully for the film, the momentum was resumed to some extent on Saturday and Sunday, and now Monday too, has started to stabilise. The film collected 57 lakhs more and that’s a reasonable fall when compared to Friday collections of 95 lakhs. The fact that the drop is still less than 50% (as has been the case for the first three weeks as well) shows that Munjya is continuing to find newer audience for itself.

The horror comedy has now reached 100.45 crores and by the close of fourth week, it would have touched 102 crores. Since Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is moving ahead, Munjya would be able to retain a few shows for itself which means a lifetime of around 105 crores is there for the taking.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

