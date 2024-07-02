Kalki 2898 AD has finally made its much-awaited entry to the elite 500 crore club, and in five days, the film stands at 550 crore worldwide. This was nevertheless expected from Prabhas‘s biggie, which had a roaring start worldwide with as much as 191 crore opening, the biggest for an Indian film this year.

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Collection Worldwide

In five days, the Nag Ashwin film has garnered a gross collection of 147 crore overseas, which includes a major chunk from the USA, Canada, Australia, and the UK. The film is performing like a beast, particularly in North America.

Over the weekend, Kalki 2898 AD had a gross collection of $18.5 million overseas. In fact after five days the film is very close to cross the 100 crore mark at the North American box office as well and it will be the fastest Indian film to do so.

Kalki 2898 AD Earns 35% Of Baahubali 2

In 5 days, the sci-fi flick stands at 550 crore worldwide and has already earned 30% of Baahubali 2’s lifetime collection of around 1800 crore! Kalki is expected to cross the 1000 crore mark at the box office; however, will it push itself further is a speculation that might turn true.

Starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, the film is already the sixth fastest entry to the 500 crore club worldwide after RRR, KGF 2, Pathaan, Jawan, and Baahubali 2.

Kalki’s India Collection

In India, the film stands at 342 crore net and 403.56 crore gross collection. In Hindi, the film has reached the 100 crore club at the box office with 120th film in Hindi to cross the mark!

