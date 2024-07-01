It’s been a wonderful inning for Kalki 2898 AD at the box office so far. Starring Prabhas in the leading role, the epic dystopian science-fiction action drama will be released on June 27, 2024. It has entered the 100 crore club and climbed the ladder by beating Pushpa in India’s Top 10 highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed South films. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

While Kalki was expected to witness a thunderous response in the South, the box office collections in Hindi were also a huge surprise! The Nag Ashwin directorial began on a banging note with earnings of 22.50 crores. This was followed by a strong Friday, with 23.25 crores more added to the kitty. With additional earnings of 26 crores* on day 3, the total collections had surged to 71.75 crores* on Saturday.

After a whopping day 4 of 40.15 crores, the overall collection at the Indian box office stands at around 112.15 crores. With that, another milestone has been unlocked as the film beats Pushpa to rank 7th in the Top 10 highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed South films.

Take a look at the Top 10 highest-grossing Hindi-dubbed South films in India below:

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 511 crores KGF: Chapter 2 – 434.62 crores RRR – 277 crores 2.0 – 188 crores Salaar – 152 crores Baahubali: The Beginning – 120 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 112.15 crores Pushpa – 106 crores Kantara – 72 crores HanuMan – 50.76 crores

The next target is Baahubali: The Beginning, which is expected to be crossed today. After that, it will take some time to surpass Salaar (152 crores) and find its spot in the Top 5.

Kalki 2898 AD also stars Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Ram Gopal Varma also make special appearances.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office (Worldwide): Becomes Amitabh Bachchan & Kamal Haasan’s Highest-Grossing Film Of All Time By Beating Brahmastra & Vikram

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News