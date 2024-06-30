Deepika Padukone is currently enjoying the limelight because of her spectacular performance in Kalki 2898 AD. The epic dystopian sci-fi action film, co-starring Prabhas, is achieving milestones worldwide. And while we continue to report the exciting stats, here’s a quick look back at DP’s last five films at the box office.

It is worth noting that Deepika is one of the highest-paid actresses in India. And rightfully so, given the demand she has created for herself. She is the only star associated with not one or two but as many as four cinematic universes in India – YRF’s spy universe, Ayan Mukerji‘s AstraVerse, Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and Kalki Cinematic Universe.

Kalki 2898 AD is made on a whopping budget of 600 crores. So, while Nag Ashwin’s directorial is achieving new milestones every day since its release, it will be too early to declare it a box office success. But there’s a high chance of that happening, given the film continues its strong run worldwide.

Before Kalki 2898 AD is officially another feather added to the cap, here’s a look at Deepika Padukone’s last five films at the box office:

Fighter (2024)

Siddharth Anand began 2024 on a banging note as he brought together the sizzling pair of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone for the first time, that too in an action thriller. It received mixed reactions from audiences and turned out to be a losing affair at the box office, with lifetime collections of 215 crores against its reported budget of 250 crores.

Pathaan (2023)

The pairing of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone set the screens on fire, and how! Siddharth Anand’s directorial was super special because it marked the comeback of SRK after almost five years since the Zero debacle.

Pathaan was made at an estimated cost of 250 crores and grossed 543.22 crores in India, thus garnering the hit verdict!

83 (2021)

Ranveer Singh, starring as Kapil Dev, and Deepika, playing his love interest for the first time after their wedding in real life, made a lot of noise. Unfortunately, the response did not match the pre-release hype.

83 was declared a flop because of its high budget of 225 crores. It made a total of 102 crores in its lifetime.

Chhapaak (2020)

Chhapaak fell into a major controversy after DP joined the JNU protest in 2019. Many boycotted the film, leading to a lifetime earning of only 34 crores against an estimated budget of around 35 crores.

Padmaavat (2018)

It was another controversial affair, but this time, it favored Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. The protests by Karni Sena created massive awareness and curiosity around the 2018 historical drama.

Padmaavat was made on an estimated cost of 180-190 crores and grossed 300.26 crores in its lifetime. It was declared a plus affair at the box office.

PS: Brahmastra, Jawan, Cirkus, and Zero were credited as cameo roles; hence, they have not been taken into consideration.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office update.

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office (Worldwide): Deepika Padukone Beats Her Own Pathaan With 80% Higher Collections To Score Her All-Time Biggest Opener!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News