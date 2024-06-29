Kalki 2898 AD scored another solid day in terms of business at the Indian box office. After an earth-shattering start, the film witnessed a dip on Friday, but as expected, it went up on Saturday. Despite a high-voltage T20I World Cup final (men) between India and South Africa, the magnum opus closed its day 3 on a superb note, paving a smooth entry into the 200-crore club in the domestic market. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film was released on Thursday, and despite being a mid-week release, it recorded a monstrous start in India. As reviews and word-of-mouth are mostly inclined on the positive side, the biggie didn’t go downhill after a fantastic start and maintained a stronghold. As a result, the film is turning out to be a true colossal grosser of India in 2024.

As per early trends flowing in, Kalki 2898 AD ended its day 3 by earning an impressive 66-68 crores (all languages). If compared with Friday’s 57 crores, it’s a jump of 15.78-19.29%, which is really good considering the overall number is big. After adding estimates, the film stands at a staggering 216-218 crores at the Indian box office after 3 days.

With a little push, Kalki 2898 AD had a chance of touching 70 crores on day 3, but the World Cup final impacted the occupancy of the night shows to some extent. Nonetheless, today, the mark of 70 crores is expected to be crossed comfortably.

The business of the Prabhas starrer is majorly driven by the Telugu and Hindi versions. After a blast on the opening day, the Telugu version has gone down in the next two days. On the other hand, the Hindi version has gone from strength to strength, which is a good sign.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

