Kalki 2898 AD might have witnessed massive drops on day 2 but the film is riding high on BMS with as many as almost 4 million booked tickets ever since the opening. 2+ million tickets came in the first two days.

Biggest Single-Day Ticket Sale

Kalki has outrun Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan & Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal in the list of biggest single-day ticket sales with 1.2 million booked tickets on BMS on the first day. Prabhas’s film surpassed Animal’s 1.17 million ticket sales on Day 2 and Jawan’s 1.13 million ticket sales on day 3.

Kalki 2898 AD also managed to surpass the maximum number of ticket sales in a single hour for Tiger 3, replacing the number four spot in the list of top 10 films with the maximum ticket sales in 1 hour.

While Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, it still has Animal, Leo, and Jawan above it. It would be interesting to see if the upcoming trend on BMS breaks this record as well.

Check out the top film ticket sales for Indian films on BMS with record sales in 1 hour.

1. Jawan: 86K

2. Leo: 83K

3. Animal: 80K

4. Kalki 2898 AD: 79.7K

5. Tiger 3: 66K

6. Gadar 2: 63K

7. Salaar: 55K

8. Fighter: 46K

9. Dunki: 31K

10. Shaitaan: 29K

Kalki 2898 AD has clocked 4 million ticket sales on BMS, according to many reports. To date Leo is the only South Indian biggie to cross the 80K mark in the list of maximum ticket sales in 1 hour. Hopefully, Prabhas’s film will break the records.

About Kalki 2898 AD

Rated 8.3 on IMDb and helmed by Nag Ashwin, the science fiction film stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and others. The official synopsis of the film says, “A modern-day avatar of Vishnu, a Hindu god, who is believed to have descended to earth to protect the world from evil forces.”

