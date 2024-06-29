Kalki 2898 AD has made a thunderous start at the worldwide box office. Not just Prabhas, this film will be the savior of many careers, including Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani at the box office. As for Deepika Padukone, she has scored her highest opener of all time, leaving behind Pathaan by a considerable margin. Scroll below for exciting updates!

It would be safe to say that Deepika is in massive demand in the entire Indian industry. From YRF’s spy universe to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, Nag Ashwin’s Kalki Cinematic Universe, and Ayan Mukerji’s AstraVerse, she’s part of every grand creation in Indian cinema.

In 2023, Deepika Padukone shattered records with Shah Rukh Khan as they collaborated for Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Pathaan. She scored her highest opener of all time at the worldwide box office as the film made 106 crore gross on day 1. Now, Kalki 2898 AD has crossed that milestone with a huge margin.

The official numbers are out, and Kalki 2898 AD has raked in box office collections of 191.5 crores worldwide on day 1. This means an increase of a whopping 80% in earnings compared to Pathaan.

It would be safe to say that Deepika Padukone is the biggest female box office star in the country, and with this pace, she could achieve that milestone someday worldwide!

Kalki 2898 AD is the third-highest Indian opener worldwide

As previously informed, Kalki 2898 AD has surpassed KGF Chapter 2, Salaar, Leo, Adipurush, and Jawan, among others, to score the third biggest opening at the worldwide box office. It is only behind RRR (223 crores) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (213 crores).

The trending is fantastic and Prabhas and Deepika Padukone led epic dystopian science-fiction action drama is expected to add many more feathers to its cap.

Kalki 2898 was released on June 27, 2024. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Brahmanandam, among others, in pivotal roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates

Must Read: Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Beats Guntur Kaaram’s 127 Crores In Just 2 Days To Become Tollywood’s 2nd Highest Net Grosser Of 2024, HanuMan Is In Danger!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News