Kalki 2898 AD features a star-studded cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Saswata Chatterjee. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this science fiction action drama draws inspiration from the Hindu mythology of Lord Vishnu’s final avatar, Kalki. The movie was released in theaters on June 27, 2024, in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

In the film, Amitabh Bachchan portrays Ashwatthama, Prabhas plays Bhairava, Deepika Padukone is SUM-80 aka Sumathi, Kamal Haasan appears as Supreme Yaskin, and Saswata Chatterjee is Commander Manas. The following contains major SPOILERS for Kalki 2898 AD, so if you haven’t watched the film yet, please refrain from reading further.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki 2898 – AD (@kalki2898ad)

Kalki 2898 AD Ending Explained

In Kalki 2898 AD, Sumathi is pregnant, and Commander Manas is tasked with finding her to extract serum from her body for Supreme Yaskin. Meanwhile, Bhairava also seeks Sumathi to hand her over to the Complex in exchange for units. Ashwatthama and his allies take Sumathi to Shambala, but Bhairava discovers their location and informs the Complex.

In the film’s final 30 minutes, a significant battle unfolds between Ashwatthama and Bhairava, two formidable forces unwilling to surrender. Commander Manas and his troops arrive at Shambala, leading to another simultaneous conflict between their armies. Bhairava is struck and falls unconscious near Ashwatthama’s stick on the stairs. However, the danger isn’t over as Commander Manas arrives on a flying vehicle and captures Sumathi. He traps Ashwatthama, thus not letting him fight at all.

As this happens, Ashwatthama’s stick begins to glow and falls into Bhairava’s hands, which he uses to kill Commander Manas, saving Sumathi. Ashwatthama becomes emotional, and a flashback to the Mahabharata reveals that Bhairava resembles Karna. Earlier, Ashwatthama tells Raya that the stick belongs to Karna. The major twist in the end indicates that Bhairava is a reincarnation of Karna, although he is unaware of this.

When Bhairava drops the stick, he returns to his original self. He kidnaps Sumathi and uses Bujji to escape Shambala. Ashwatthama attempts to stop the vehicle, but Bhairava uses super speed mode to knock him back and flee. The sci-fi movie ends on a major cliffhanger.

Nag Ashwin and the team have confirmed that The Kalki 2898 AD will continue. We can’t wait to see what happens to Sumathi and if Ashwatthama will succeed in protecting her.

Must Read: Satyabhama On OTT: Kajal Aggarwal’s Telugu Crime-Thriller Finds Refuge On This Streaming Platform After Dismal Theatrical Run

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News