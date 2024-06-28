Satyabhama On OTT: Kajal Aggarwal's Telugu Crime-Thriller Finds Refuge On This Streaming Platform After Dismal Theatrical Run

Three weeks after its underwhelming theatrical release, the Telugu crime-thriller Satyabhama has found a new lease on life with its surprise debut on OTT. Read below to find out when and where to watch Satyabhama online!

The film, starring Kajal Aggarwal as a determined police officer, ACP Satyabhama, opened to disappointing numbers on June 7th. Satyabhama made a total box office business of 3 crores in three weeks. Made on a reported budget of 10-15 crores, the theatrical run resulted in the film being a box office dud. However, the sudden OTT release has given the makers some relief, as they hope to recoup losses through streaming.

Directed by Suman Chikkala and produced by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Bobby Tikka, and Srinivas Rao Takkalapelly under the banner of Aurum Arts, Satyabhama boasts a supporting cast including Naveen Chandra, Prakash Raj, Nagineedu, and Harsha Vardhan.

Satyabhama Plot:

Set against the backdrop of Hyderabad, Satyabhama focuses on a diligent police officer, ACP Satyabhama (played by Kajal Aggarwal), who investigates the murder of a young girl. While digging deeper into the case and uncovering clues, she is dragged into a web of secrets and unspoken ties that test her resolve while relentlessly pursuing the truth.

Satyabhama has arrived on the OTT platform Prime Video. Prime members in India can now stream Satyabhama and experience this intriguing crime thriller from the comfort of their homes.

