South Indian Box Office saw a swarm of releases on June 7. One would not believe but as many as 25 films were released in the South yesterday! Yes, you read that right. Along with Ghajini’s re-release, Kajal Aggarwal’s Satyabhama, many films arrived in theaters. But out of the lot only Manamey seems to promise great numbers at the Box Office.

Manamey Box Office Collection Day 1

Directed by Sriram Adittya, the Telugu rom-com starring Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty opened at 2 crore at the box office. The film is expected to grow further and has received good word of mouth.

Manamey earned 400% higher than Kajal Aggarwal’s Satyabhama, which earned only 40 lakh on the opening day. The Telugu rom-com also destroyed the Ghajini re-release collection. Suriya’s Tamil action film has not opened up to good numbers at the box office.