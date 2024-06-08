South Indian Box Office saw a swarm of releases on June 7. One would not believe but as many as 25 films were released in the South yesterday! Yes, you read that right. Along with Ghajini’s re-release, Kajal Aggarwal’s Satyabhama, many films arrived in theaters. But out of the lot only Manamey seems to promise great numbers at the Box Office.
Manamey Box Office Collection Day 1
Directed by Sriram Adittya, the Telugu rom-com starring Sharwanand and Krithi Shetty opened at 2 crore at the box office. The film is expected to grow further and has received good word of mouth.
Manamey earned 400% higher than Kajal Aggarwal’s Satyabhama, which earned only 40 lakh on the opening day. The Telugu rom-com also destroyed the Ghajini re-release collection. Suriya’s Tamil action film has not opened up to good numbers at the box office.
Trending
Sandalwood Releases
Four films were released on June 7 in Kannada – Kandor Mane Kathe directed by Pranav V Shetty, Sahara starring Sarika Rao and Ankush Rajath, Anartha starring Vishal Mannur, and Young Man starring Shruthi Sundar. None of the films made an impact and all of them earned almost 1 lakh each on the opening day.
Tollywood Releases
Coming to the Telugu films, as many as 9 films dropped in the theaters on June 7. Sharwanand’s Manamey topped the list, and Kajal Aggarwal‘s Satyabhama followed. The rest of the releases, Preminchoddu starring Anurup Reddy, Weapon starring Sathyaraj, OC starring Harish Bompally, Namo starring Viswant Duddumpudi and Gold No 1 starring Kunapali Gopikrishna made no impact. All of these releases earned between 1 lakh – 2 lakh on the opening day. Love Mouli, starring Navdeep, and Rakshana, starring Payal Rajput, opened at 3 – 4 lakh.
Kollywood Releases
5 Tamil films were released on June 7. Ini Oru Kadhal Seivom, starring Ajay Balakrishna and Suveta Shrimpton, Dandupalayam staring Vanitha Vijaykumar and Sonia Agarwal, Kaazh starring Yugendran, Anjaamai starring Vidharth, all stayed in the 1 lakh range. Even Suriya‘s Ghilli re-release made no impact, while Haraa, starring Kokila Mohan, earned 5 lakh!
Mollywood Releases
Six Malayalam films arrived on June 7. Sree Muthappan, Abhirami, Mayamma, and Jamalinte Punchriri all stayed in the 1 lakh range. Only Golam, starring Ranjith Sajeev and Dileesh Pothen, earned 13 lakh on the opening day, and Little Hearts, starring Shane Nigam, Baburaj earned 15 lakh.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Tamil films of 2024 here.
Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2024 here.
Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2024 here.
Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Kannada films of 2024 here.
For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: May Box Office 2024: Too Low Compared To 2023’s 263% Higher Collection, The Kerala Story Highest Earning Film In Last 10 Years – All Stats!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News