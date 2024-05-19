Festival seasons are often crowded, with big releases locking their release dates in advance to make the most of the holiday season. Talking about this year’s Diwali, Kartik Aaryan and the team are all set to entertain the audience with their Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Now, this announcement was made even before the film went on the floors, and it seems that this biggie will impact the box office potential of Suriya’s Kanguva in the Hindi market. Keep reading to know more!

Kartik replacing Akshay Kumar in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise saw some extreme reactions coming in, but the actor silenced everyone with his performance in the sequel. Also, the film turned out to be a blockbuster success and was a much-needed big success for Bollywood amid gloomy days in the post-pandemic era.

As the second installment amassed a staggering 185.57 crores at the Indian box office, expectations are really high from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which releases this Diwali. As of now, things are looking good for the threequel, and during Diwali, fantastic numbers will definitely be clocked. With such a potential blockbuster awaiting its grand release during the festive season, Suriya’s Kanguva might suffer a dent.

It is learned that Suriya’s Kanguva is aiming for a Diwali release. Reportedly, the film is among the most expensive Indian films of all time, and the makers have planned to release it in 10 languages. It is high on VFX and has been shot on a huge scale. Considering the big budget and grand making, the festive season is a must to rake in big numbers at the Indian box office. So, Diwali seems to be a good date.

Reportedly, Kanguva is carrying a budget of more than 350 crores and to enjoy good returns against such a production cost, the support from the Hindi market is very important. However, in front of a franchise film like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, the Suriya starrer might have to suffer at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Fighter Tops The List Of 2024’s Highest Net Grossers In India, Manjummel Boys Finds A Spot In Top 5!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News