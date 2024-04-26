The cast of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is currently shooting for the psychological horror thriller. The threequel stars Vidya Balan, Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri. Madhuri Dixit has also joined the cast recently. The third film is helmed by Anees Bazmee, who also directed the sequel that was released in 2022.

Vidya Balan was a part of the first Bhool Bhulaiyaa film, which stars Akshay Kumar and Shiney Ahuja. In the first part, the Do Aur Do Pyaar actress played Manjulika. However, details about her character are not known yet. But a new update about the popular Ami Je Tomar/ Mere Dholna song is out.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s Ami Je Tomar Song Sequence

The song was included in the first and second films. In the sequel, Tabu danced to the hit number crooned by Shreya Ghoshal. Kartik Aaryan also danced to the song in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and the male version was sung by Tushar Joshi in the movie. As reported by Mid-Day, for the third film, Amaal Malik will bring a new twist to the story.

A source informed the tabloid that the makers and art director Rajat Poddarr have built a huge set to shoot the song. They’ve turned Film City set into a big vintage mansion, which will have the essence of mansions found in West Bengal. The source added, “Choreographer Chinni Prakash has set the song against this backdrop, visualising it as a classical dance number featuring Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii. Like in the last two instalments, the track will come at a critical juncture in the narrative.”

The cast is currently shooting Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’s third schedule in Mumbai, which will continue until May 10. Once the shooting is over, the cast and crew will take a short break. After the break, the team will head to Europe for 10 days to shoot a romantic song between Kartik Aaryan and Tripti Dimri.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 will hit the theatres during Diwali 2024.

