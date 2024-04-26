Ace filmmaker Priyadarshan has delivered some iconic films with Akshay Kumar. After Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the hit duo is all set to reunite after 14 long years. As expected, they are working on a comedy flick, but there’s a twist in the tale. Scroll below for all the details!

Lately, Priyadarshan has been busier with his work in the South industry. He returned to Hindi cinema eight years after Rangrezz (2013) with Hungama 2 in 2021, starring Paresh Rawal, Shilpa Shetty, Meezaan Jafri, and Pranitha Subhash. The romantic comedy was rejected by viewers over its poor writing, direction, and performance.

Priyadarshan is now ready to take another chance in Bollywood and this time, he’s returning with his hit machine, Akshay Kumar. He confirmed the news to Hindustan Times, “Now that I am done with my docu-series on the Ram Mandir’s history, my most important film on which I am beginning work is the one with Akshay, produced by Ekta Kapoor. It is a horror fantasy with humor.”

When asked about similarities with Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Priyadarshan clarified that this time, he’s working on a fantasy thriller with the background of black magic, which is the oldest superstition in India.

The Hera Pheri director is also excited for his reunion with Akshay Kumar. He added, “It is always a pleasure collaborating with Akshay. From our first film, to this one, it has always turned out well with him, he handles the emotions so well. I was waiting for a good subject to get back with him, and this one I feel will be that.”

During the conversation, Priyadarshan also rejected the idea of sequels. Citing the example of Hera Pheri, he feels the originals are always the best, and “makers exploit the success of that market” with the sequels.

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar is struggling at the box office. He has faced a lot of disappointments, including Bachchan Pandey, Ram Setu, Raksha Bandhan, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, among others. It is now to be seen whether Priyadarshan will be able to save his boat from drowning?

