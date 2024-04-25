One cannot expect Sanjay Leela Bhansali to take mid-way and deliver visual spectacles like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Padmaavat, or even Gangubai Kathiawadi. There have been allegations on the ace filmmaker that he is short-tempered and extremely strict. Shekhar Suman had recently come under his defense, and now Heeramandi actress Richa Chadha has broken her silence on the controversy.

It all began when Ranbir Kapoor called Sanjay Leela Bhansali a ‘hard tasker’ on a chat show with Neha Dhupia. After working on a film for 10-11 months, the Ramayana actor reportedly left the project because it was getting to him. On Wednesday, Shekhar Suman defended SLB and said veteran stars like Raj Kapoor, K Asif, and Mehboob Khan were also all the same.

Richa Chadha takes a dig at Bollywood actors!

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Richa Chadha defended the Heeramandi director. He said, “No offence to actors but today even they have become lazy and with Sanjay sir, you have to act with your whole body and give 100 percent focus. It’s not easy to work with him, but what happens there are times when you see something and you see an actor where you feel he or she is not into it, and with Sanjay sir, you cannot do that cheating with the master.”

Heeramandi co-star Manisha Koirala also supported Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She clarified that the director is not a hard tasker, but a perfectionist. She also agreed with Richa Chadha’s reaction.

More about Heeramandi

Heeramandi is an 8-part period drama series. It is the most expensive Indian series ever made. The ensemble cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, Fardeen Khan, Taha Shah Badussha, and Adhyayan Suman, among others.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more OTT updates!

Must Read: Salman Khan & Sanjay Leela Bhansali Pose For A Happy Pic Together After Feud Rumours! Is Inshallah Back On Cards?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News