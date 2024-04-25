Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have been good friends since the 90s. The duo first worked together in Khamoshi: The Musical in 1996. Their second collaboration was Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam in 1999. Bhansali wanted to work with Salman for Bajirao Mastani, but that didn’t happen. Hence, their fans couldn’t keep calm when the news of them reuniting for Inshallah came out.

Three or four years ago, there were reports that the Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam duo was reuniting for an interesting love story, which also stars Alia Bhatt. However, in 2022, news came out that the project was shelved as Salman and Sanjay had a fallout due to creative differences. Two years later, everything seems to have sorted, as the actor and director posed for a happy picture recently.

Will Inshallah Be Back On Cards?

On April 24, the screening for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi series was held in Mumbai. Many Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Mrunal Thakur, Bhumi Pednekar and others attended the special screening. Salman Khan also showed up to support his old friend. Khan and Bhansali posed for a picture together, thus burying the hatchet. The internet is quite happy to see them reunite, and in the comments, many speculate whether Inshallah will be back on cards.

On a picture shared by Netflix India on their Instagram page, one comment reads, “Salman Bhai X SLB = InshaAllah”. Another comment reads, “Inshallah revive hogi lgta h waiting (Inshallah might revive, waiting for it)”. One more user posted, “SLB × salman khan in sha Allah coming soon”.

Check out Salman Khan & Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Pic Below

Meanwhile, in 2022, during the promotions of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali reacted to his movie, with Salman getting shelved. The Devdas director said that in a people change, he has changed, and Salman believes the director has changed. He also added that it’s not like he and Salman don’t like each other. They speak to each other whenever possible.

