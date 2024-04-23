Ever since the social media revolution, stars have enhanced their social game; with another wave of influencers ruling Instagram these days, Bollywood actresses are making sure to leave no stone unturned to keep their fans entertained and stay connected with them. Currently, in the battle of Instagram followers, Priyanka Chopra Jonas leads the way.

In fact, dominating globally as well, PCJ has followers all across the world who want a glimpse of her day-to-day life with her daughter Malti and husband Nick Jonas.

When it comes to the gen-z girls, who actually are the most active lot on the internet, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and others seem to be way behind the actresses from the last generation since Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, and others are still ruling the space on Instagram.

Here is how the leading ladies of Bollywood are ruling the Instagram. Check out their number of followers currently.

1. Priyanka Chopra – 91 Million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra, a name that is enough to speak about the epitome of talent, elegance, and grace, has solidified her position as the most loved actress on social media. With her global appeal and magnetic personality, she has amassed a legion of 91 million followers who hang onto her every word, image, and video across various platforms. PCJ’s number of Instagram followers is almost 15% higher than her Pinga companion, Deepika Padukone. However, you’ll be surprised to know who rules this list at number 2!

2. Shraddha Kapoor – 89 Million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha ✶ (@shraddhakapoor)

Shraddha Kapoor has emerged as the epitome of charm and grace, making her the most loved actress among fans. She rules this list at number 2 and technically rules this generation. The unfiltered attitude of Shraddha Kapoor makes her the fan favorite. As she continues to spread joy and inspiration through her social media, her influence and adoration are sure to cement her reign as the most loving actress.

3. Alia Bhatt – 84.2 Million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

Alia’s relatable and down-to-earth persona resonates with her Instagram followers, making her one of the most beloved actresses on social media. With her diverse range of content, she always engages her followers and fans, and she has cemented her status as the most loved actress on social media.

4. Katrina Kaif – 80.1 Million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

Katrina Kaif has established herself as the most loved actress on social media through her magnetic charm and captivating content. With her immense global appeal the actor has also become the most actresses in social media. By spreading positivity, she will be a cherished icon in the digital landscape for years to come.

5. Deepika Padukone – 79 Million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone has carved a niche for herself by being the queen of the Indian Entertainment Industry. She is the most loved actress on social media as she captivates her audiences with grace, authenticity, and compelling content.

6. Jacqueline Fernandez – 70 Million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacqueliene Fernandez (@jacquelienefernandez)

Ever since Jacqueline joined social media, she has been giving her fans an insight into her daily life and hectic shoot schedules, making her their absolute favorite. Recently, the sunshine girl of Bollywood has crossed the monumental milestone of 70 million followers across her various social media platforms. Her vivacious performance and killer dance moves in Yimmy Yimmy have made her a trending sensation on the Internet, being the most-followed actress on social media.

Anushka Sharma – 67.4 Million

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

Anushka Sharma has captured the hearts of millions on social media, establishing herself as the most loved actress through her genuine interactions and impactful content. Her ability to connect with fans on a personal level makes her a beloved icon in the digital landscape.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone, Raja Kumari To Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra – These Divas Rocked The Black Blazer Like A Pro!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News