Sai Pallavi is one of the few actresses who has seen phenomenal growth in the film industry. The actress will be seen playing the role of Devi Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, where Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play Lord Ram.

The actress, who currently enjoys a net worth of around 29 – 30 crore, had a very humble beginning in the industry. She started as a background artist in Jayam Ravi’s Dhaam Dhoom, which also starred Kangana Ranaut.

The actress is reportedly being paid a whopping 6 crore for her role as Devi Sita in Ramayana, but do you know that she once lost a reality show with a winning prize of 1 kg gold?

Sai Pallavi participated in the fourth season of the dance reality show Dhee, where she was eliminated after a few rounds. The dance reality show aired on ETV and was judged by the former Hindi and South Indian film actress Rambha.

Sai Pallavi Lost 1 KG Gold

The actress lost the dance reality show whose winning prize was 1 KG of gold. The show was a Lady’s Special and was won by a contestant, Bhavya. The reality show was aired in 2010, and Sai Pallavi could not make it to the finals, losing an opportunity to win 1 KG Gold!

Earning 3233% Higher

14 years later, Sai Pallavi is earning almost 3233% higher for playing Devi Sita. The actress has hiked her fee by almost 100% for Nitesh Tiwari’s film. Usually, she gets paid 3 – 4 crore for her South Indian projects. Wondering why 3233% higher fee? Well, 1 kg of gold in 2010 must have cost around 18 lakhs, according to the exchange rates! So that is how much Sai lost from the reality show!

1st Paycheck

Sai Pallavi’s first Paycheck for a full-fledged film was Premam in 2015, in which the actress played one of the three female leads. She was paid 10 lakh for the film. In almost 10 years, she is commanding a fee almost 60 times higher than what she was paid for her first film.

Upcoming Film Opposite Junaid Khan?

Apart from Ramayana, the actress will next be seen with Aamir Khan‘s son Junaid Khan. She will also be seen in Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran and a Tamil film titled Thandel.

Currently Sai Pallavi is trending for an old video of her dance performance on Sheila Ki Jawani. Check out.

#SaiPallavi in

