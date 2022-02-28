Sai Pallavi is an incredibly talented actress and there’s no denying that. The beauty enjoys a massive fan following on social media and is quite transparent with her fans when it comes to expressing her views on something. Back in 2019, Pallavi rejected a fairness cream advertisement worth Rs 2 crores and the reason will make you fall in love with her even more. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Bollywood actresses are often offered brand deals and they usually sign them keeping in mind the resonance of the particular brand in mind. A lot of times, the divas in our entertainment industry have declined offers by fairness creams while some of them have accepted to do it. Pallavi also didn’t like the idea of endorsing a fairness cream and hence declines it.

In an interview with Behindwoods, Sai Pallavi slammed the idea of fairness creams and said in Telugu, “This is Indian colour. We can’t go to foreigners and ask them why they’re white, and if they know that they will get cancer because of it. We can’t look at them and think we want that. That’s their skin colour and this is ours. Africans have their own colour too and they are beautiful,” as reported by Pinkvilla.

Sai Pallavi continued and said, “What will I do with the money I get from such an ad? I’ll go home and eat three chapatis or rice, go around in my car. I don’t have other big needs. I see if I can contribute to the happiness of people around me or if I can say that these standards we see are wrong.”

We totally agree with the Love Story actress here.

What are your thoughts on Sai Pallavi not endorsing fairness creams? Tell us in the space below.

