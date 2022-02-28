Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most popular names in the South Indian film industry. The beauty is now gearing up for her Bollywood debut soon and is often spotted in Mumbai by the paps. Rashmika was spotted at the airport yesterday and interacted with the paparazzi while making her way inside but got trolled by netizens for the same. Scroll below to watch the video.

Rashmika was last seen in Pushpa opposite superstar Allu Arjun and the film performed incredibly well at the box office. She played the character of Srivalli in the film and received immense love from her fans from across the world. For those of you who know her or have seen her videos, we all know how she’s always so warm while greeting paps in the city.

Rashmika Mandanna looked her stylish best at the airport where she donned a pair of black high waist wide-leg ankle-length jeans. She styled her jeans with a black sports bra and a half-sleeved green coloured jacket. She accessorised her bag with a Gucci bag and heels as she flashed her billion dollar smile while interacting with the paparazzi.

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna’s video here:

Isn’t she a cutie? We totally agree with the paps here.

Reacting to her video, a user commented, “Waise h bht beautiful but kbhi kbhi overacting kuch jaida krne lagti h 😂” Another user commented, “Confidence to gajab h. Par overacting bhi full krti h kabhi kabhi.” A third user commented, “Bhav khane lag gayi h pushpa ne fomes ker diya jo😠” A fourth user commented, “Over acting ki dukhan.”

What are your thoughts on Rashmika Mandanna interacting with the paparazzi at the airport? Tell us in the comments below.

