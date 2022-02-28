It is a known fact that a few south Indian actors have massive fandoms and their fan-following keeps growing with every release. A bunch of popular names from Tamil and Telugu film industries recently got together for the pre-release event of Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu and the program was massive, to say the least. One of the biggest highlights of the show was when Sai Pallavi’s fans cheered so loudly that director Sukumar’s speech was interrupted before it even began.

For the unversed, Sai was last seen in the romantic film Shyam Singha Roy which also stars actor Nani in the lead role. The movie was released in December 2021 and garnered positive reviews from the audience not just for the promising performances but also for its intriguing storytelling style.

At a recent promotional event of Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu, several big names from the film industry could be seen getting together to support the cast and crew ahead of their film’s release on March 4, 2022. Blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise’s director Sukumar was one of the many celebrities who spoke on the special occasion in front of a live audience.

However, as soon as Sukumar mentioned Sai Pallavi’s name in his speech, the crowd erupted in a loud cheer, making it close to impossible for the director to finish his speech. Sai, who was dressed in a stunning golden Kanchipuram saree, tried to signal the fans to calm down but it did not really work. She was also given the tag ‘Lady Pawan Kalyan’ by Sukumar due to the dedication and support shown by her fans. Here’s a video.

Aadavallu Meeku Joharlu is an upcoming Telugu film that is all set to hit the theatres in the first week of March. The movie has been directed by Kishore Tirurala and features actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Khushboo Sunder in key roles. This romantic-drama film will narrate the story of Aadhya and Chiru and it has already been creating a lot of hype amongst the fans.

