Actress Amy Jackson, who has acted in several Tamil films including the Rajinikanth-starrer 2.0, has urged people to help children who are suffering in Ukraine as a result of the Russian invasion.

On Instagram, Amy Jackson posted pictures and a video clip from the New York Times that showed newborns moved from a Ukrainian hospital’s neonatal Intensive Care Unit into a makeshift bomb shelter.

The shelter, the video said, was on the lower level of the hospital’s building in Dnipro, a city that was the target of Russian missile strikes.

Amy Jackson posted a picture that read, ‘The children of Ukraine need peace, desperately, now’, the actress wrote. I can not even begin to imagine what the children, parents and people of Ukraine are going through. We are with you Ukraine. Urgent funds are needed… Please donate through the link in my bio.”

Amy Jackson, who made her debut in Tamil cinema with director Vijay’s Madrasapattinam, went on to become one of the top actresses in the Tamil industry. The British actress has played the female lead in a number of Tamil hits including the Dhanush-starrer ‘Thanga Magan’, the Vijay-starrer ‘Theri’ and the Vikram-starrer ‘Thaandavam’.

