Last month, fans of Dhanush were shocked when the actor and filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announced their split after 18 years of marriage. Now, in a recent conversation, the mother of two got candid about many things including her journey of self-discovery, finding love after her divorce and more.

Rajinikanth’s daughter also spoke about coping with life after this curveball that life has thrown at her. Read on to know all she had to say.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth got candid about the rough start now. She said, “I think we must cope in life (at every point). We just need to deal with whatever comes our way. Eventually, whatever is meant for us will come to us.”

Talking about how her journey of self-discovery is going post parting way with Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shares, “It is the same position that I said at that time… I’m learning and I think I should be let (left) to learn.” She also got candid about changing the definition of love for her, saying, “Love is a very generic emotion. It’s nothing to do with one human being or one personal thing. And as I evolve, the definition of love is also evolving with me”.

On being asked if she is open to finding love after her split from divorce, the mother of two pointed out about love being a generic emotion for her. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth said, “I love my dad. I love my mom. I love my children. So, I think love should not be constrained to some singular being (as far as giving love a second chance is concerned). I would like to say that yes, I love.”

In the same conversation Aishwaryaa, also stated that she is now focusing on her career as she heals on a personal level and regains her health after recovering from Covid-19. On the professional front, she is presently working on her debut Hindi single, a romantic song titled Musafir.

