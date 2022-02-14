Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Kalaavathi Song Ft. Mahesh Babu & Keerthy Suresh Released A Day Before Its Date As It Gets Leaked - Watch

‘Kalaavathi’, the first single from director Parasuram Petla’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, featuring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, was released on Sunday.

The makers chose to release the song on Sunday, a day before it was originally supposed to be released after it got leaked.

The first single ‘Kalaavathi’ has been unveiled as a Valentine’s Day special. The song hits you with its fabulous composition, dreamy lyrics, and glorious singing.

Set to tune by composer Thaman, the song has been rendered by singer Sid Sriram and has lyrics by Ananta Sriram.

The film, which is jointly produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment, and 14 Reels Plus banners, has R Madhi handling its cinematography. Marthand K Venkatesh is the editor and AS Prakash has taken care of the Art department.

‘Sarkaaru Vaari Paata’ is scheduled to hit screens on May 12 this year.

