Kangana Ranaut Slams Gangubai Kathiawadi Over 'Chhoti Alia Bhatt' Kiara Khanna's Viral Reel & Tags Smriti Irani: "Should This Child Imitate A S*x Worker..."

Kangana Ranaut is one of the most outspoken actresses in Bollywood. The Queen actress recently took a dig at Deepika Padukone’s recent release Gehraiyaan and is now slamming Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Sharing a pic of a child imitating one of the scenes from Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial, Kangana tagged Smriti Irani in her Instagram story and asked the government to take action against parents who are s*xualizing underage children for money. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Alia is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gangubai which is one of the most anticipated releases of the year 2022. The 28-year-old has been sharing videos of people from across the country imitating her dance and dialogues from the film and sharing it on her official Instagram handle.

Taking a dig at Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kangana Ranaut shared a story on her Instagram of Kiara Khanna, that read, “Government should take action against all the parents who are s*xualizing underage children for money to promote biopic of a famous pr*stitute and p*mp who supplied girls to former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and rose to power…request @SMRITIIRANIOFFICIALJI Minister of Women and Child development, please look into it”

Kangana Ranaut continued in the next story sharing a screenshot of a video of a child imitating Alia Bhatt from Gangubai and wrote, “should this child imitate a s*x worker with a beedi in her mouth and mouth crude and obscene dialogues? Look at her body language, is it okay to s*xualize her at this age ? There are hundreds of other children who are being used similarly @SMRITIIRANIOFFICIAL”

What are your thoughts on Kangana taking a dig at Alia Bhatt’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ and tagging Smriti Irani in her Instagram story? Tell us in the comments below.

