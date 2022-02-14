Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been through a lot in their relationship. The couple made a lot of noise when rumours first began about their dating. Trolls constantly targeted them over the notable age gap between the duos. The actor is now opening up about the tough time they faced due to it all! Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

As most know, Malaika was previously in a relationship with Arbaaz Khan. The former couple tied the knot in 1998 and called it quits in 2016 citing compatibility issues. It was later that year that many witnessed the growing closeness between the actress and Arjun. That marked the beginning of their relationship.

Advertisement

Malaika Arora had to witness merciless trolls over her relationship with the Namaste England actor. Talking about it all, Arjun Kapoor told Hindustan Times, “We stood by each other through this relationship, facing speculation, facing brickbats, facing chatter, unnecessary at times, because of social media toxicity. It was hell for us for many days. She had to face so much because of the fact that we came out in the open, but I admire her for giving me and our relationship so much dignity. Standing by Malaika never felt like it’s something extraordinary. It felt just the right thing, the most natural thing to do.”

Arjun Kapoor also revealed that he knew people would take time to accept their relationship. “I was prepared for the reaction to be extreme from trolls. Nothing prepares you except going through it. I’ve been through situations in life that have been far worse — seeing my parents split up, losing mom, having to go through seeing the upheaval of my father, losing out on a loved one, his wife Sridevi — you do realize that life is very fickle and temporary, and only love is permanent. Sometimes, you don’t have to make the grandest gestures and the loudest noises. You can actually be silent and still stand up for something or someone that you believe in,” he continued.

Well, all’s well that ends well and sending more power to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor for strongly passing through it all!

Must Read: Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak & More – Make This Valentine’s Day Special With These Romantic Flicks



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube