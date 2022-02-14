Badhaai Do had a fair weekend as 7.82 crores came in. The film collected 3.45 crores more on Sunday, though ideally, these should have been Saturday numbers with bigger numbers coming in post that. That said, the trending is good and hence all eyes are now on how Monday hold turns out to be.

A theme like this is bound to have restricted collections and that was seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui as well. That film had a much more chic look to it and had Ayushmann Khurranna and Vaani Kapoor. Moreover, it had also had at least a couple of songs that were popular, even if they were not chartbusters. Still, the opening weekend was 14.53 crores, and that too when the release of Sooryavanshi had resulted in audiences coming back to theatres. Here, Badhaai Do had a lot of struggle points at the very inception and hence one couldn’t expect better.

Badhaai Ho has now done a little more than half of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in its opening weekend and it has to be seen where would the lifetime land up. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui had folded up at 28.26 crores and one just hopes that the trajectory for Badhaai do turn out to be better with at least 20 crores coming in its lifetime.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

