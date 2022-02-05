Allu Arjun’s Pushpa (Hindi) is a thesis for many to know how the film works at the box office without any promotions. Despite being in theatres for so long, it is still creating records, and we have brought to you the latest one. So, keep reading!

Advertisement

Helmed by Sukumar, the film wasn’t even visible to the audience before its release. Just for the sake, only a Hindi trailer was released a few days before theatrical arrival. But what happened next was something one never expected. After taking just about a fair start, the film shocked one and all by its trajectory the week after week.

Advertisement

Thanks to extraordinary word-of-mouth, Pushpa (Hindi) has ended up making a record in its week 7. It has put up a total of 4.41 crores on the board. It’s a huge feat as the film is the second-highest grosser of week 7 for any Hindi film. What’s more interesting is that, a film like Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is out of the top 3.

Here’s the list of the top 5:

Uri: The Surgical Strike – 6.70 crores

Pushpa (Hindi) – 4.41 crores

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 2.75 crores

3 Idiots – 2.50 crores

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 2.46 crores

As of now, Pushpa (Hindi) is chasing 83’s lifetime and is just a few inches away from beating it. Let’s see how much the film earns in its last few days.

Meanwhile, after such a humongous success, Pushpa makers are all set to entertain the audience with the sequel. While the first part introduced us to the struggle and rise of Pushpraj, the sequel will show his rule in the criminal world of red sandalwood. It is expected to release in December 2022.

Must Read: When Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan Came Together In A Film As Cameos For Deepak Tijori Starrer – Watch The ‘Less Explored’ Fun Scene

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube