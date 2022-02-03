We have seen Salman Khan share the screen with Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, but have you seen a film where the latter were co-stars? If no, let us tell you they were co-stars – for a couple of seconds. Aamir and SRK shared screen space in Ashutosh Gowariker’s directorial debut Pehla Nasha. The 1993 thriller film starred Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bhatt, Raveena Tandon and Paresh Rawal.

This film, despite booming at the box office, featured several stars making a cameo in one scene like the Dangal star, the Baazigar star, Sudesh Berry, Rahul Roy, and Saif Ali Khan as themselves. Recently, a clip from the film, showing the actors interacting with each other at an award function – reel of course as Aamir avoids awards shows and plugging in their film. Check it out!

In the clip, shared by Deepak Tijori’s team on Instagram, Rahul Roy first tells the actor, “Iss Baazigar se toh har kisiko Aashiqui hojayegi (Everone will fall in love with this gambler).” For the unversed, Rahul featured in Mahesh Bhatt’s 1990 musical romance Aashiqui, co-starred Deepak and Anu Aggarwal in pivotal roles.

Following Rahul Roy in plugging his film during the cameo, is Saif Ali Khan. The Love Aaj Kal actor is heard saying, “Isi tarah acche filmo ki Parampara banaye rakhna (Continue the tradition of doing good films).” Yash Chopra’s Parampara (1993) starred said in a pivotal alongside Sunil Dutt, Vinod Khanna, Aamir Khan, Ashwini Bhave, Ramya Krishna, Raveena Tandon, Neelam Kothari and Anupam Kher.

The next in line, to talk about their own film was actor Sudesh Berry. He told the film’s lead star, “Actoro ke Vansh mein apna naam roshan karna (Make a place for yourself amongst all the actors).” He featured in Vansh (1992).

The next star to talk about their films in this video is none other than the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan. The Swadesh star tells Deepak Tijori, “Tumne toh Chamatkar kardiya, Gentleman. Main toh tumhara Deewana hogaya (You’ve done a miracle, Gentleman. I’ve become your fan).” Released in 1992, Chamatkar also starred Naseeruddin Shah and Urmila Matondkar, while Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman featured Juhi Chawla, Nana Patekar and Amrita Singh in pivotal roles. In Deewana, Khan’s co-stars included actors Divya Bharti and Rishi Kapoor.

At the end of this clip, comes the actor we never see at award shows in real life – Aamir Khan. The perfectionist of Bollywood is heard saying, “Lekin lekin lekin Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (But whoever wins is the king).” Also released in 1992, the film starred Aamir alongside Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Pooja Bedi, Mamik Singh and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. Check out the video here:

While Pehla Nasha received negative reviews and failed at the box office, it remains the only film to date that saw Aamir Khan and Shah Rukh Khan share the screen, along with Saif Ali Khan, Rahul Roy and Sudesh Berry.

