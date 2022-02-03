There is no doubt that Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are one of Bollywood’s coolest and most adorable couples. From on-screen lovers to friends in real life, partners and then parents, this couple has given us goals each step of the way. Today, as they celebrate ten years of marital bliss, we decided to do something special in honour of the Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya couple.

Advertisement

After meeting on sets and becoming friends, Riteish and Genelia dated each other for nine years before tying the knot on February 3, 2012. The couple had two wedding ceremonies, respecting both their cultures and heritage. The first wedding was a Maharashtrian style one that took place at the Grand Hyatt Hotel. This was followed by a Christian wedding held at St. Anne’s Church, Bandra

Advertisement

Today, as Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza celebrate their wedding anniversary, we decided to comb through their Instagram accounts and bring you some of their best reels. These reels, that show them bestowing each other with love, hugs and kisses also see them pulling each other’s legs and having a blast. Scroll down to have your faith in love restored – in case you ever lost it.

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza are pretty active on social media and share pictures and videos from their personal and professional lives pretty regularly. These posts include several of them cherishing each other and also poking fun. Take for example Riteish grooming Genelia when she broke her hand and had a cast on. Or this lovely video of them ‘trying’ to kiss while their cute paw-friend interferes and keeps them apart.

While the above-mentioned ones are mushy and will make you go ‘awww,’ they also shared several where they pull each other’s legs. From Mr Deshmukh joking of loving something else more than his ‘baiko’ – and making a quick save them, to Genelia jokingly showing her ‘navra’ state once they home following his interaction with Preity Zinta on a red carpet. Scroll below and check out their fun, mushy reels that show just how much in love they are even after 10 years of marriage together. (Add their dating years and these love goals are from a couple together for almost 2 decades.)

These 10 Insta reels of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’souza aren’t enough to show how much they love each other? Well, here are a few more, Enjoy!

Happy Anniversary, keep giving us more couple goals with several other such videos!

Must Read: Shilpa Shetty Trolled Over Video With Raj Kundra Walking Hand-In-Hand: “Isne To Kaha Tha Ye Chordegi Apne Husband Ko”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube