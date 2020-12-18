Actress Genelia Deshmukh penned a birthday note for her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh, who turned 42 on Thursday.

Advertisement

In a post she shared on Instagram and Twitter, Genelia: “There are times in life you search and you search and you search, for someone perfect.. N sometimes you just never really find that person. I didn’t search when I met you but I was in love with the idea of having a guy like you. N Then the real deal happened, You happened to me @riteishd..”

Advertisement

Genelia Deshmukh continued, “We have gone through all our phases in life together, From being clueless teenagers to husband and wife to parents and it’s all been beautiful but the best part of my life will always be YOU and that doesn’t change, no matter how much time goes by..”

“So I don’t believe we had everything perfect, I just believe we stuck with our imperfections, with our weirdness, with our flaws and found something so imperfectly perfect..I Love You @riteishd. Happy Birthday Navra.”

Several friends and industry colleagues wished Riteish birthday, too.

Commenting on Genelia Deshmukh’s tweet, Kriti Sanon wrote: “You two are adorable.. Happiest Birthday Ritss @Riteishd.”

“Happy birthday @Riteishd … sending you luv and positive energy… may this year be even more wonderful and blessed,” tweeted Suniel Shetty.

“Happy Birthday, @Riteishd!! You have the warmest heart!! Here’s wishing you a lifetime of health, love & happiness!!” shared Anil Kapoor.

“Happy happy birthday brother @Riteishd more of everything good for you always. Big hug,” wrote Arjun Rampal.

Did y’all like Genelia Deshmukh’s lovely birthday wish for her husband Riteish Deshmukh? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut Blasts Food Delivery Company For Involving In Her Spat With Diljit Dosanjh: “Hamare Chakkar Mein Sadak Pe Mat Aa Jaana”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube