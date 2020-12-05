Karan Kundrra who worked with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia in Flipkart video’s Ladies Vs Gentlemen exclusively spoke to us about their relationship. Read on…

Haven’t we all been a part of a Girls Vs Boys debate at some point in our lives? Yeah! We know you must be wondering why are we talking about that age-old debate now? Well, that is because Flipkart video has come up with a new show called Ladies Vs Gentlemen. The show is hosted by one of Bollywood’s most cutest couples, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia. Karan Kundrra, who is amongst the panellist, spoke to us at length about the show.

Talking about the show Karan Kundrra said, “The only difference is that bachpan me jo boys vs girls hota tha wo ab ladies vs gentleman ho gaya hai. But it was a lot of fun. It was the first time that I have been on a format like such. It’s a very different reality show if you look at it. There are Riteish and Genelia who we love. There are these panellists that I have worked with before. There is a lot to learn and a lot to talk about.”

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia undoubtedly are couple goals, and it is not just us, but even Karan Kundrra feels so. Having worked with them so closely, the actor said, “You know there are a lot of couples in the industry who probably appear to be really really perfect Instagram wise, but when you meet Riteish and Genelia, they are so genuine and not fake and that’s what we love about them. It’s not about being perfect, but it’s about being true, and I think they are very very true to what we know about them. They are such beautiful souls, both of them. They are who they are.”

Karan Kundrra further continued, “I think Riteish is great and has got a great sense of humour and I kind of relate with him on that. When we look at Riteish and Genelia, it’s a perfect match. There is so much love, and respect that Riteish has for Genelia and for women also and I relate to that. I think their relationship has been strong for such a long time and its cute to see them, and it makes us happy.”

They indeed make all of us happy and send out such positive vibes, don’t they? Do you agree with what Karan Kundrra said? Share your thoughts on the comments section below.

