New-age composer duo, Javed-Mohsin recently went retro while recording the peppy dance track Teri Bhabhi from the upcoming Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan starter Coolie No 1. The duo opened up about the recording techniques used while creating the song. Read on for more.

They also revealed that they completed recording the song in 25 days.

Javed-Mohsin during a recent chat told IANS, “We have used a lot of live instruments, rhythm percussion and chorus to make the song larger than life, for which we went to Chennai.”

The impact of Teri Bhabhi has been satisfactory. Filmmaker David Dhawan was impressed, and so is the audience, going by online views. The song had garnered close to six million views within a few hours of release and it is currently trending on YouTube. Interestingly, this is the only original song composed for the film.

Talking about the director’s reaction to hearing Teri Bhabhi, Javed-Mohsin recalled, “When David (Dhawan) sir briefed us, he wanted a typical ‘massy’ and a very catchy number. When we made him hear the song, he was blown away and asked us to record it right away.”

“The entire team that has been involved in the making of this song, be it Varun (Dhawan), Sara (Ali Khan), choreographer Ganesh Acharya and singers Dev Negi and Neha Kakkar, have done a commendable job,” they added.

Teri Bhabhi has Varun dressed as coolie Raju, who is crazy in love with a rich girl played by Sara. The video shows Raju and his coolie friends take over a railway station, as they celebrate Raju falling head over heels in love.

Coolie No 1 is directed by David Dhawan. The film is a remake of the 1995 hit of the same name that Dhawan made, which in turn was a remake of the 1993 Tamil film Chinna Mapillai. The new version also features Paresh Rawal, Jaaved Jaaffei, Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Sahil Vaid in key roles, and is scheduled to release during Christmas on Amazon Prime Video.

