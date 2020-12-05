Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the song Kaal ke hain mahakal on his verified account, and its composer-singer Sundeep Gosswami is overjoyed. Gosswami says the song has gone viral ever since PM Modi posted it on social media, with many other top politicians sharing the song.

“A video, in which PM Narendra Modi is seen enjoying my track during the Dev Deepawali celebration in Varanasi, was posted on the internet by the PM himself. Thereafter, every renowned minister including Smriti Irani, Piyush Goyal and many more, as well as commoners, shared the song, and within no time it went viral,” said Gosswami.

“When the Prime Minister shared this video, I had no idea that something of this sort has happened. It was only after I started receiving messages on Twitter and YouTube, I got to know about it. Not just Indians, people from across the world contacted me to appreciate my work. I can’t thank him (Narendra Modi) enough for sharing the video,” Sundeep Gosswami added.

On his creative process, Sundeep Gosswami said: “I want to create songs that appeal to the millennials of the country. My work should evoke their spirits while catering to their taste in music.”

Gosswami is currently working on the song, Damru jo baaje.

