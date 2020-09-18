Yesterday Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated his 70th birthday and on this occasion, people from across the country wished him for good health and long life. Bollywood celebrities including Ajay Devgn also wished the PM through Twitter and got such a praiseworthy reply from him.

Ajay took to his Twitter to wish PM Modi and wrote, “Happy 70th Modiji. More Power to you Sir. @narendramodi #HappyBirthdayPMModi”.

Happy 70th Modiji🙏

More Power to you Sir.@narendramodi#HappyBirthdayPMModi — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 17, 2020

Replying to Ajay Devgn, Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied, “Delighted to receive your wishes. Was good seeing young Yug devoting his birthday towards a greener planet. Such awareness is commendable. @ajaydevgn”.

Delighted to receive your wishes. Was good seeing young Yug devoting his birthday towards a greener planet. Such awareness is commendable. @ajaydevgn https://t.co/XhjliMVHgj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

Now, if you’re wondering why is PM Modi praising Yug for his good deed is because on his 10th birthday on September 13, 2020; Ajay shared pictures of Yug planting trees and captioned it, “Working towards a Green tomorrow. Cannot ask for more. Happy Birthday, Yug. And, lots more to come.”

Working towards a Green tomorrow. Cannot ask for more. Happy Birthday 🥳 Yug. And, lots more to come. pic.twitter.com/y5FFFQHYLa — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) September 13, 2020

Not just Ajay Devgn but PM Narendra Modi also thanked Vicky Kaushal, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma. Congratulating the couple, PM wrote, “Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents!”

Thank you @imVkohli! I would also like to congratulate @AnushkaSharma and you. I am sure you will be amazing parents! https://t.co/6IsTEGOhAS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2020

That’s one beautiful wish there.

