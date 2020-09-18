Kangana Ranaut is grabbing the headlines for a while now, and the reasons aren’t very positive. From Sanjay Raut to Renuka Sahane and Swara Bhasker – she’s continuously been involved in tiffs. Now, adding to the list yesterday was Anurag Kashyap, yet again. Continuing their tiff, the Panga actress has now suggested the Sacred Games maker to drink ‘hot haldi milk.’ Below is all you need to know.

For long, Kangana has been supporting Sushant Singh Rajput case and seeking justice. She opened up on ‘Bollywood mafia’ and made several claims. Recently, Jaya Bachchan too slammed her for the ‘gutter’ remark. Anurag after everything took a dig at Ranaut asking her to go fight China.

Reacting to the same, Kangana Ranaut clapped back suggesting Anurag Kashyap to go to the Olympics. She mentioned how her earlier statements were a metaphor. To this, the Sacred Games director has now replied, “Your life has now turned into a metaphor, sister. Everything that you say is also a metaphor. Every accusation is a metaphor too. You have slammed so much of metaphor on Twitter that public has started terming unemployed generator as your dialogue writer. Although, nobody knows it better than me to how well you improvise.”

And the Twitter war won’t stop. As expected, Kangana wouldn’t hold back. This time, she replied, “Oh!! I see you having an embarrassing meltdown here, hardly making any sense, anyway don’t want to make it worse, I step back, don’t feel bad friend please have hot haldi milk and go to sleep, tomorrow is a new day.”

Oh!! I see you having an embarrassing meltdown here, hardly making any sense, anyway don’t want to make it worse, I step back, don’t feel bad friend please have hot haldi milk and go to sleep, tomorrow is a new day 🙏 https://t.co/JdaUZgZqSZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

In another tweet, Ranaut mentioned how she comes across as a person who quarrels but she’s not. “I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them,” she wrote.

I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 17, 2020

What do you have to say about this latest war between Anurag Kashyap and Kangana Ranaut?

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Wanted To Spend Time With Kriti Sanon, Quit Smoking – UNSEEN Note!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube