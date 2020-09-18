Ankita Lokhande’s Father Hospitalised; Actress Prays For Speedy Recovery

Ankita Lokhande has been in the news for quite a while now. It all began with the Sushant Singh Rajput case. It’s commendable how the actress stood by SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and the entire family. The Pavitra Rishta actress has been actively seeking justice for her late friend. Amidst it all, Ankita’s father has now been hospitalized.

The actress herself revealed the same. She took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of her dad from the hospital bed. Ankita’s dad could be seen sitting on the bed with a little tensed expression. Lokhande has not yet opened up or mentioned anything about why her father is being hospitalized.

However, Ankita Lokhande wished a speedy recovery for her father. She wrote, “Get well soon paaaa.” We hope the actress’ father gets well soon and back home.

Check out Ankita Lokhande’s post for her father below:

Ankita, meanwhile, recently got into a verbal spat with Rhea Chakraborty’s best friend Shibani Dandekar. Shibani has been seeking justice for Rhea, who’s currently in jail due to her involvement in drugs.

Things took an ugly toll when Dandekar ended up calling Ankita the ‘princess of patriarchy.’ She wrote, “Such a grotesque letter by (Ankita). This princess of patriarchy who has never dealt with her own relationship issues with Sushant, clearly she wants her two seconds of fame and has capitalised on Rhea being targeted. She has played a major role in this ‘witch-hunt’ and she needs to be called out! She also just needs to shut the hell up. Enough Ankita! No one has more hate in their heart than you.”

Ankita Lokhande did not hold back and even responded to Shibani Dandekar’s claim of her doing it all for ‘2 seconds of fame.’

“Stop looking down on we, television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as ‘GROTESQUE’. It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the television industry as it would take in Bollywood. I am proud to be a television actor. And if not for anything, I shall always raise my voice for the people I love and care about,” clapped back Ankita.

Must Read: Sushant Singh Rajput BIG Update: Forensic Re-Examination Hint At Discrepancies By Mumbai Police!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube